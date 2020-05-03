Coronavirus News: Barber gives haircuts on Brooklyn street

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- With many New Yorkers in desperate need of a haircut, a barber took to the streets of Brooklyn Sunday.An Eyewitness News viewer posted video to social media showing the barber set up on the sidewalk along Ocean Parkway between Brighton Beach Avenue and Ovean View Avenue in Brighton Beach.The video showed several people waiting in line for their own haircut.An executive order signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo closed all barbershops, hair salons, tattoo and piercing parlors on March 21.