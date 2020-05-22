coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Signature Bank honors health care workers with haircuts

By Eyewitness News
NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- On Long Island, essential workers who have been caring for COVID-19 patients received a little special treatment themselves.

Health care workers from Mount Sinai South Nassau were given free haircuts.

Signature Bank sponsored the event to honor our health care heroes.

The haircuts will also be available Friday.

