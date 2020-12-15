coronavirus new york city

Snow to halt outdoor dining in New York City during storm on Wednesday

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Diana Rocco, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On the heels of indoor dining being suspended in New York City, outdoor dining is taking a hit as well thanks to a winter storm.

The Latino Restaurant, Bar, and Lounge Association is holding a march Tuesday morning, pleading for a comprehensive relief package for restaurants saying two-thirds will close without it.

Restaurants in New York City are facing yet another hurdle when the storm comes Wednesday.

The Department of Sanitation issued a Snow Alert saying outdoor dining must cease on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

They're asking that restaurants also remove any tables, chairs, or heaters in the roadway.

But this week's shutdown of outdoor dining could be a preview of the future.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said if the numbers continue to trend in the wrong direction the city could be headed for a full shutdown.

"That is not the real problem. That is not what you should worry about. You should worry about shutdown. Because if we cannot change the trajectory, we could very well be headed to shutdown. And shutdown is something to worry about. That is really something to worry about. Because all these businesses, closed. We go back to where we were. All non-essential businesses closed. They go to zero," Cuomo said.

The Department of Sanitation said that the Snow Alert could be lifted by Thursday, but as late as Friday, and then outdoor dining could resume.

A Snow Alert is enacted when:
- There is over an inch of accumulation
- Roadway dining must close

- Entire structure must be broken down if over 12" forecast

Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke out about the approaching storm
Mayor de Blasio says so far, the forecast is on the bubble and does not yet know if outdoor dining structures will need to be taken down.



