Southern Staten Island now COVID orange zone, Cuomo says; mayor lays out schools reopening plan

YELLOW ZONE RULES IF POSITIVITY RATE IS 2.5%

ORANGE ZONE RULES IF POSITIVITY RATE IS 3.0%

RED ZONE RULES IF POSITIVITY RATE IS 3.0%

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The southern part of Staten Island is now considered a COVID orange zone, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday, with the northern part of the borough and Upper Manhattan both receiving a yellow zone designation.The governor's announcement came as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio predicted the entire city was heading for an orange zone designation as early as next week.The orange zone designation means schools, indoor dining, salons and gyms would all close. There would also be capacity limits inside houses of worship.Daily hospitalizations have tripled in the last three weeks, up from 33 to 91, Governor Cuomo said."Staten Island has such an issue that it has triggered a hospital capacity issue. And the hospitals have contacted us, they say they need emergency beds on Staten Island. We are going to open an emergency COVID facility at South Beach on Staten Island. Remember when we had to set up field hospitals. That's what we have to do on Staten Island," Cuomo said.Staten Island's positivity rate is up to 4.15% on a seven-day rolling average according to the state.In additional to the southern part of Staten Island, the other half is a yellow zone. Upper Manhattan is going to become a yellow zone along with parts of Long Island. Parts of Erie and Westchester counties are on track to become a red zone, Cuomo said.What those zones mean is listed below.Mayor de Blasio said that the city will be working to reopen schools, even as it heads towards the orange zone."We can and we will bring back our schools, it will take a lot of work. I just want people to understand that and begin, bringing back the school system next time, we'll take an extra effort, can be done will be done. And in the months ahead, we'll be able to do so much more as we started to feel the effects of a vaccine, reaching this city. Hopefully that starts in the next month or two," de Blasio said.He said the priority will be on District 75 special education schools first, followed by 3K and Pre-K, and elementary students. He did not lay out a reopening plan for older students yet.The mayor said that any students that return to hybrid blended learning would need to have a completed testing consent form.- Houses of Worship: 50% capacity- Mass gatherings: 25 people maximum- Businesses: Open- Dining: Indoor/Outdoor, 4-person max per table- Schools: Open, mandatory 20% testing- Houses of Worship: 33% capacity, 25 people maximum- Mass gatherings: 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor- Businesses: Closing high-risk non-essential businesses such as gyms and personal care- Dining: Outdoor dining only, 4-person maximum per table- Schools: Remote with "test out" to open- Houses of Worship: 25% capacity, 10 people maximum- Mass gatherings: Prohibited- Businesses: Essential only- Dining: Takeout/delivery only- Schools: Remote with "test out" to open