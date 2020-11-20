New Jersey Coronavirus Update: Newark residents prepare for stay-at-home order, other shutdowns looming

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8071988" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New Jersey reported more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth time in five days

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7968076" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Alligator spotted at the Valencia Golf and Country Club in Naples, Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- People who live in Newark have been advised to get ready for a stay-at-home order that will cover Thanksgiving Day.The stay-at-home order begins next Wednesday and goes on for the next 10 days, from November 25-December 4.The mayor is asking every business from corner stores to offices to shut down.The only thing people in the city will be allowed to do is to leave their home for essential business, including grocery shopping or testing,which they are asking everyone to do during the 10-day stay at home order.The city is also shutting down the streets in the Ironbound district Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., namely in the ZIP code 07105.People will only be allowed to go through this area if they show proof of residency as another effort to slow the spread.The infection rate is as high at 30% in some parts of the city, so many understand the need.In Hoboken, they are boosting their tracing efforts, now requiring businesses to collect contact information.Restaurants, bars, gyms, and other businesses will gather the information that the city says will be used by the Hoboken Health Department only if a positive case pops up.In the state of New Jersey, coronavirus metrics are trending in the wrong direction, leading to concerns that another complete shutdown is looming.The positivity rate is a staggering 10.88%, and the number of daily new cases has surpassed 4,000 four times in the past five days.Also worrisome, 42% of COVID patients in the intensive care unit are on ventilators.Gov. Phil Murphy called the latest numbers grim and sobering, saying the state could start to see between 8,000 and 10,000 new cases daily as well as deaths in the triple digits.Cities with the most significant rise in cases could soon see more severe restrictions as leaders work to get the virus in check."If our numbers go up, we have considered a shutdown," Orange Mayor Dwayne Warren said. "That could extend from 24 hours out to seven to 10 days."State health officials are hoping the latest coronavirus measures will reverse the surge in cases.Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop on Thursday announced a multi-faceted approach to combat the current uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout the region.In light of the upcoming holidays and family gatherings, Jersey City is now offering rapid response tests and is expanding mobilized testing efforts to target hotspots and vulnerable populations.The city is also rolling out Mask Up JC, providing over 1 million free masks to the public.Murphy pleaded with residents to avoid gatherings with anyone outside their immediate family, especially for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.He also joined with six other northeast governors to urge all colleges and universities to make COVID-19 testing available to all residential students before they leave for Thanksgiving break.