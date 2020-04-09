Coronavirus News: NYC's St. John the Divine in Manhattan transformed into field hospital

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- One of the world's most iconic cathedrals has been transformed into a hospital.The Episcopal Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan has partnered with Mount Sinai Health System to create a field hospital to handle overflow patients amid the pandemic.Patients will be treated in the cathedral's 600 foot-long sanctuary where hospital beds have now replaced the pews.Workers set up 400 beds and patients are expected in the coming days.