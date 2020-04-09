coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC's St. John the Divine in Manhattan transformed into field hospital

By Eyewitness News
MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- One of the world's most iconic cathedrals has been transformed into a hospital.

The Episcopal Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan has partnered with Mount Sinai Health System to create a field hospital to handle overflow patients amid the pandemic.

Patients will be treated in the cathedral's 600 foot-long sanctuary where hospital beds have now replaced the pews.

Workers set up 400 beds and patients are expected in the coming days.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymorningside heightsmanhattancoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalchurchhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Social distancing death: Woman accused of killing elderly woman
More positive signs, but mayor says NYC must remain vigilant
NY Assemblywoman returns to work as nurse to fight COVID-19
NYC doctor's death highlights limits of coronavirus death count
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York COVID-19 cases may have come from Europe
Jobless claims report today could hit 7 million or higher
New CDC guidance for essential workers during coronavirus
AccuWeather: Thunderstorms and strong wind possible by afternoon
Social distancing death: Woman accused of killing elderly woman
$190M winning Powerball ticket sold in NJ
More positive signs, but mayor says NYC must remain vigilant
Show More
Where is coronavirus in NYC? Try 7 On Your Side Investigates' zip code tracker
10 residents of Paramus Veterans Memorial Home dead from COVID-19
Former NY State Assem. Richard Brodsky dies from COVID-19
LI medical students graduate early, more than 50% to fight COVID-19
Video: Laundromat worker attacked over broken machine
More TOP STORIES News