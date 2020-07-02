Reopen News: Streets closing to facilitate NYC weekend outdoor dining expansion

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday revealed the first 22 locations for the expansion of outdoor dining options under an initiative that combines the Open Streets and Open Restaurants programs and expands restaurant seating options onto car-free streets for select corridors throughout the five boroughs.Selected corridors will be operational on weekends starting Friday, July 3.The 22 locations citywide will be open to pedestrians and have been approved for expanded street dining. Another 10 to 20 corridors will be approved beginning Friday, July 17.Restaurants on these corridors will be able to place seating farther away from the curb than other Open Restaurants participants, and the remaining street space will be open to pedestrian traffic."Combining our popular Open Streets and Open Restaurants programs will give more New Yorkers the space they deserve to enjoy the outdoors safely - and give small businesses the chance to rebuild after facing unprecedented challenges this spring," de Blasio said. "I'm excited to enjoy more outdoor meals soon, and we look forward to expanding the program in the coming weeks."The locations are focused on streets that are already participating in the Open Streets program, on corridors represented by organizations that have worked with DOT on street closures in the past.The second tranche of locations will include additional applicants, such as ad hoc groups of restaurants that coordinate through a single entity acting as a partner organization.The hours of operation for this new expanded seating option for restaurants will be from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday nights, and noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Expanded seating will last until Labor Day.They are as follows:--Arthur Ave, from E 188th St to Crescent Ave--Dock St, from Front St to Water St--Main St, from Plymouth St to Water St--Washington St, from Water St to Front St--Anchorage Place, from Water St to Front St--5th Ave, from Dean St to Park Pl--Reed St, from Conover St to Van Brunt St--Doyers St, from Bowery to Pell St--E 101st St, from Lexington Ave to Park Ave--Gansevoort St, from Washington St to W 13th St--9th Ave, from 14th St to 15th St--13th St, from Hudson St to Washington St--Little W 12th St, from 9th Ave to Washington St--Broadway, from 25th St to 28th St--Orchard St, from Delancey St to Grand St--Broome St, from Ludlow St to Allen St--W 46th St, from 8th Ave to 9th Ave--Mulberry St, from Hester St to Broome St--Hester St, from Mulberry St to Mott St--Bell Blvd, from 39th Ave to 41st Ave--41st Ave, from Bell Blvd to 214th Pl--New Dorp Ln, from S. Railroad Ave to Hylan Blvd