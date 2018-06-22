HEALTH & FITNESS

Eating pasta doesn't increase chances of weight gain, study says

Study reveals pasta may not wreck your diet after all: Ali Gorman has the details during Action News at 5pm on June 21, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA --
There's some good news for pasta lovers. It turns out it may not be as bad for your waistline as many people think.

A recent study followed about 2,500 people who eat pasta from one to eight times per week.

Researchers found it did not increase their chances of putting on weight. Dietitians say it all comes down to portion control and eating healthy most of the time.

"If you're eating well 80 to 90 percent of the time, you have some wiggle room 10 to 20 percent of the time," said Lindsay Malone, R.D. from the Cleveland Clinic. "You don't have to be a hermit and eat perfectly from your garden every day. You can go out and enjoy time with your family and friends."

But still, traditional pasta isn't as nutritious as others. You can also try whole grain noodles or alternatives like pasta made from beans, chickpeas, squash and zucchini.

