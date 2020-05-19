Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Sales of above-ground pools, RVs spike as people seek summer alternatives

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic has ruined or altered summer plans for pretty much everyone, prompting many to seek out recreational alternatives.

One industry that has seen a boom is above-ground pools.

"I never thought in my wildest dreams I would order an above ground pool," new pool owner Carla Labianca said.

But there it sits, a $600 solution ordered online for a summer without a pool or camp.

"We're probably not going to join our town pool this year for obvious reasons," she said. "We have three children all under the age of 10, and they are very active and need stuff to do."

At Woodbridge Pools in Avenel, Earl Runkel says this is the busiest year in his 22 years at the company.

"The last probably two weeks or so, just the influx of people coming in looking for pools, looking to get their existing pools set up, just unbelievable," he said.

He says customers are desiring a backyard oasis.

This is a way for them to kind of get a little big of enjoyment for them and their families without going out," he said.

It is the same reason that RVs are popular now as well, combined with the low cost of gasoline. For about $2,500, you can rent one for two weeks.

"We're renting two to three times what we did in the same period of time last year," said Gordon Hewston, of El Monte RV. "30-40% are first timers, so it's a great option for people who want a COVID-free cocoon."

People want plans -- and peace of mind.

"We need to make the most of what I think is going to be a long summer," Labianca said.

