Survey: More than half of FDNY firefighters say they will refuse COVID vaccine

The survey polled over two thousand members and around 55 percent of them said they would not get vaccinated. On Saturday, union representatives spoke about their findings.
ALSO READ | Here is NYC's COVID vaccination plan
Many FDNY members said they needed more information before taking the vaccine.
Two vaccines are close to being released - one by Pfizer and the other by Moderna. Experts say both appear to be 95 percent effective.
Andrew Ansbro, the president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association says about 200 members are sick right now - that is about two percent of the force. Ansbro is encouraging his members to get the vaccine - though it is not mandatory.
"It's their choice. We are looking to have this off-duty and not in the firehouse, we don't want to contaminate our members in the firehouses," said Ansbro.
FDNY officials say whether members decide to take the vaccine or not - it will not impact their operations.
"Everybody understands first responders need access to it, we are advocating our members to get it," added Ansbro.
Officials say Randall's Island may be a place to store and administer the vaccine.
ALSO READ | Cuomo hails the COVID vaccine as 'the weapon that's going to win the war'
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip