Survey: More than half of FDNY firefighters say they will refuse COVID vaccine

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- First responders on the front lines will have access to a COVID vaccine in just a few weeks, but a recent survey revealed that more than half of FDNY firefighters will refuse a COVID vaccine.The survey polled over two thousand members and around 55 percent of them said they would not get vaccinated. On Saturday, union representatives spoke about their findings.Many FDNY members said they needed more information before taking the vaccine.Two vaccines are close to being released - one by Pfizer and the other by Moderna. Experts say both appear to be 95 percent effective.Andrew Ansbro, the president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association says about 200 members are sick right now - that is about two percent of the force. Ansbro is encouraging his members to get the vaccine - though it is not mandatory."It's their choice. We are looking to have this off-duty and not in the firehouse, we don't want to contaminate our members in the firehouses," said Ansbro.FDNY officials say whether members decide to take the vaccine or not - it will not impact their operations."Everybody understands first responders need access to it, we are advocating our members to get it," added Ansbro.Officials say Randall's Island may be a place to store and administer the vaccine.----------