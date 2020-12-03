New York City lays out COVID-19 vaccination plan, who gets it first?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8396580" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Even with coronavirus spiking and new restrictions taking effect, Congress remains stalled on fresh relief for Americans in need.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The city of New York is laying out its plan to vaccinate residents from COVID-19, beginning with high-risk health care workers and nursing home residents and staff.The Pfizer vaccine will arrive in the city on December 15, and the Moderna vaccine will arrive on December 22. The city says they are working closely with the state ofNew York and the federal government on the vaccine distribution plan.As for distributing it to all New Yorkers, "It will obviously take months," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. He did note, more doses will be arriving in the city weekly.The mayor added that there will be a great effort after health care workers and nursing homes to get the vaccine to the 27 New York City neighborhoods most deeply affected by the coronavirus."The challenge of turning a vaccine into a vaccination is a formidable one," said Dr. David Chokshi, NYC Health Commissioner.He said the city is prepared to receive and store 320,000 of the vaccines at -80 degrees Celsius and millions more in cold storage. With the help of hospitals, the city can store 1.5 million doses of the vaccine.On Thursday, the city's 7-day positivity averaged 5.19%, tipping over the threshold of 5%.