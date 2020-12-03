New York City lays out COVID-19 vaccination plan, who gets it first?

The Pfizer vaccine will arrive in the city on December 15, and the Moderna vaccine will arrive on December 22. The city says they are working closely with the state of
New York and the federal government on the vaccine distribution plan.
RELATED: Gov. Cuomo announces COVID vaccine delivery date for New York
As for distributing it to all New Yorkers, "It will obviously take months," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. He did note, more doses will be arriving in the city weekly.
The mayor added that there will be a great effort after health care workers and nursing homes to get the vaccine to the 27 New York City neighborhoods most deeply affected by the coronavirus.
"The challenge of turning a vaccine into a vaccination is a formidable one," said Dr. David Chokshi, NYC Health Commissioner.
He said the city is prepared to receive and store 320,000 of the vaccines at -80 degrees Celsius and millions more in cold storage. With the help of hospitals, the city can store 1.5 million doses of the vaccine.
On Thursday, the city's 7-day positivity averaged 5.19%, tipping over the threshold of 5%.
ALSO READ | Don't expect a second stimulus check this year. Here's what Congress is talking about instead
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip