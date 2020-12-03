coronavirus new york city

New York City lays out COVID-19 vaccination plan, who gets it first?

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The city of New York is laying out its plan to vaccinate residents from COVID-19, beginning with high-risk health care workers and nursing home residents and staff.

The Pfizer vaccine will arrive in the city on December 15, and the Moderna vaccine will arrive on December 22. The city says they are working closely with the state of

New York and the federal government on the vaccine distribution plan.

RELATED: Gov. Cuomo announces COVID vaccine delivery date for New York

As for distributing it to all New Yorkers, "It will obviously take months," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. He did note, more doses will be arriving in the city weekly.

The mayor added that there will be a great effort after health care workers and nursing homes to get the vaccine to the 27 New York City neighborhoods most deeply affected by the coronavirus.

"The challenge of turning a vaccine into a vaccination is a formidable one," said Dr. David Chokshi, NYC Health Commissioner.

He said the city is prepared to receive and store 320,000 of the vaccines at -80 degrees Celsius and millions more in cold storage. With the help of hospitals, the city can store 1.5 million doses of the vaccine.

On Thursday, the city's 7-day positivity averaged 5.19%, tipping over the threshold of 5%.

ALSO READ | Don't expect a second stimulus check this year. Here's what Congress is talking about instead
EMBED More News Videos

Even with coronavirus spiking and new restrictions taking effect, Congress remains stalled on fresh relief for Americans in need.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityvaccinesmedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Live Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing
NYC dry cleaner offers helping hand to unemployed residents
NYC businesses hold out hope for COVID relief bill
COVID Live Updates: US hospitalizations exceed 100K for first time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Live Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing
5 MTA workers charged with fraud, logged 'impossible' overtime
Nurse's entire family infected after mom 'let down her guard'
'Time...to stand up,' NYC bar owner says after manager arrested
Barr had 'intense' meeting with Trump: Sources
Wallaroo gets loose, leads Illinois police on 2-hour chase
Jewish doctor treats COVID-19 patient covered in Nazi tattoos
Show More
WATCH: NJ officer saves man from burning car
Rockefeller Christmas tree viewing starts today
7 tips to bolster your holiday shopping budget
Ivanka Trump deposed as part of inauguration fund lawsuit
United Nations to meet to discuss worldwide COVID response
More TOP STORIES News