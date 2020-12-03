Coronavirus NY News: Cuomo shows off the 'weapon that's going to win the war'

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unpacked a sample box of coronavirus vaccine, demonstrating the packaging and shipment required for ultra-cold storage.He held up the small Corning-made glass vile that he said can hold 5 doses of vaccine.The box can only be open for 60-90 seconds. The frozen vile must be thawed and the vaccine within administered within six hours.The show-and-tell was a demonstration of what Cuomo described as the "weapon that's going to win the war."