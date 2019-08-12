Tests indicate dangerous levels of lead in Newark water, bottled water available

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New tests on the water in Newark indicate there are still dangerous levels of lead and residents are being urged to avoid drinking tap water.
The US Environmental Protection Agency says it's important residents in homes with old lead pipes use bottled water until there is a reliable solution.
The EPA said filters distributed to Newark homes to protect residents from elevated levels of lead may not be working as intended.
The city distributed water filters to 19,000 homes last fall and recently decided to conduct tests on the effectiveness of the filters.
Based on the results, Mayor Ras Baraka is now telling people in the Pequannock area with lead service lines to run their water for five minutes for maximum protection.
"I think it's important for us to determine what is actually going on before we make haste and do something," Baraka said, "That is why we tested the same houses more than once. Which is why we are here now, because we don't want to wait until that."
Baraka says the test covered a very small sample - just three homes.
"The danger's there, you know, whether or not (my kids) are exposed to the danger, the danger is there, in fact, and it's accessible," Newark resident Charles Cooper told Eyewitness News in October.
EPA officials called on the city and state to immediately develop a plan to provide alternative sources of water. Bottled water will be available to residents of the Pequannock area at the Health and Wellness Department and also at the Bo Porter Sports Complex. You can find more information on where to pick up bottled water HERE.
Anyone concerned about lead poisoning in their children can get their blood test. Talk to your health care provider or the Newark Department of Health and Community Wellness at 973-733-5323.
CLICK HERE for more information about lead testing.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Tests indicate dangerous levels of lead in Newark water, bottled water available
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News