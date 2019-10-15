'The Good Doctor' inspired by woman unable to feel pain due to rare genetic mutation

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Not being able to feel pain sounds like it would be a good thing, right?On the latest episode of "The Good Doctor," a woman who couldn't feel pain also couldn't feel when her appendix ruptured.The story is inspired by the true story of Jo Cameron from Scotland, who is one of two people in the world with a rare genetic mutation that leaves her unable to feel pain, anxiety or adrenaline-based fear.But there are dangers with this condition."We have to remember that feeling pain is actually a protective mechanism of our central nervous system, so if you can't detect painful sensation on your hands, on your feet, anywhere on your body, it can fail to alert you of an injury," said Dr. Jen Ashton, ABC's Chief Medical Editor. "And that's what we are seeing with this case."Watch "The Good Doctor" every Monday at 10 p.m. on ABC7.----------