Health & Fitness

'The Good Doctor' inspired by woman unable to feel pain due to rare genetic mutation

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Not being able to feel pain sounds like it would be a good thing, right?

On the latest episode of "The Good Doctor," a woman who couldn't feel pain also couldn't feel when her appendix ruptured.

The story is inspired by the true story of Jo Cameron from Scotland, who is one of two people in the world with a rare genetic mutation that leaves her unable to feel pain, anxiety or adrenaline-based fear.

But there are dangers with this condition.

"We have to remember that feeling pain is actually a protective mechanism of our central nervous system, so if you can't detect painful sensation on your hands, on your feet, anywhere on your body, it can fail to alert you of an injury," said Dr. Jen Ashton, ABC's Chief Medical Editor. "And that's what we are seeing with this case."

Watch "The Good Doctor" every Monday at 10 p.m. on ABC7.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessthe good doctor
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sketch released of possible witness in case of Dulce Maria Alavez
Manhole mystery: Body found by Verizon workers in NYC
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in LI Whole Foods parking lot
Mom gets 6 years in prison for faking son's illnesses
Loved ones say goodbye to teens killed in fiery NY crash
14 charged in alleged illegal gun trafficking operation on LI
Texas preschool allegedly ran fight club to 'un-teach' fighting
Show More
Misplaced your chainsaw? LIRR opens new lost and found office
3 teens, all 14, shot following crime prevention surge in NJ city
Woman in NJ videotaped beach arrest sues city, police officers
3 off-duty NYPD officers save man's life at a SI bowling alley
Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve sentence for college admissions scandal
More TOP STORIES News