The Year Everything Changed: The Road Ahead

On Sunday night, New York City held a remembrance ceremony marking one year since the first COVID-classified death.
Now, we are not looking back - instead, we are looking forward, asking, and trying to answer some key questions.
For example - what will schools look like as kids begin returning to class?
When will offices reopen and we can start getting off zoom?
With so many businesses shut down, will our neighborhood downtowns rebuild?
Also, could this year of stress and change have a long-term impact on our health?
With so much to dissect, any discussion about reopening and getting into this so-called 'normal,' revolves around one thing - the vaccine.
On Sunday, the nation set a new record for vaccinations in a single day, but there is still a long way to go. 22.5% of New York residents have gotten one dose, and more than 11% are fully vaccinated. In New Jersey, nearly 24% of people have partial protection, and 12% have completed the inoculation. And in Connecticut, 26% of people have at least one shot at 26%, while just under 14% are fully vaccinated.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question