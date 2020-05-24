Tiempo: Virtual naturalization and feeding our seniors

There is now a backlog of 100-thousand soon-to-be citizens waiting to take the formal oath.
U.S. Representative for New York's 13th congressional district Adriano Espaillat argues that creating a system of remote naturalizations provides long-term flexibility to the agency far beyond the duration of the pandemic.
Also, volunteers with Citymeals on Wheels are working hard to provide nutritious meals to seniors during the public health crisis.
Senior citizens are vulnerable during the outbreak, and the risk of contracting it has left many of them locked down inside their homes.
Citymeals on Wheels delivers to more than 20-thousand seniors, many of them are Latino.
Rachel Sherrow and Liz Cantillo detail the emergency response coordinated by 'Citymeals on Wheels.'
