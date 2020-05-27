Coronavirus News: Times Square billboards to momentarily go dark Wednesday evening

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Times Square's famous billboards will momentarily go dark for one minute on Wednesday at 9 p.m. in an effort to show support for restaurants, hospitality businesses and non-profits during the coronavirus crisis.The blackout will be staged in a joint effort by the Business Interruption Group,Times Square Alliance and the NYC Hospitality Alliance.The groups believe restaurants, hospitality businesses and nonprofits need more support to survive the coronavirus crisis.The blackout will take place from 46th Street to 48th Street on Broadway and the entire corner of 47th and 7th Avenue, surrounding Duffy Square. More than 100 million LED pixels will be darkened during the display.After the momentary blackout, the Times Square Alliance says that Whoopi Goldberg, Rabbi Marvin Hier of the global Jewish Human Rights Group Simon Wiesenthal Center, Chef Eric Ripert of famed restaurant Le Bernardin, Broadway actress and singer Liz Dutton and local business leaders will come together in a video message and issue a call to action to the federal government and insurance companies.