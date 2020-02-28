Tokyo Disneyland set to close through mid-March amid coronavirus concerns

Tokyo's government has recently requested all major events be canceled for the next two weeks.
Both the Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort have been shut down since last month due to the outbreak of the virus.
Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
Along with amusement parks, sports events, religious gatherings, and even schools are among the things worldwide that are now affected by the new virus.
And that's affecting global financial markets as basic business, trade and tourism suffers from the disruptions.
