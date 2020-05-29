Coronavirus News: Tunnels to Towers helps families who lost loved ones to COVID-19

The foundation announced five additional families of frontline workers will receive temporary mortgage payments through its COVID-19 Heroes Fund.
The fallen heroes include an NYPD detective, three firefighters and a nurse, all of whom died from the coronavirus.
Families of frontline workers from 11 different states are currently receiving support from the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address