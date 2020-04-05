coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: United Airlines drastically cutting flights out of Newark, LaGuardia airports

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- United Airlines says starting Sunday it will drastically cut the number of flights out of Newark and LaGuardia airports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline says the move will make it safer for its workers and help stop the spread.

For at least the next three weeks, flights from Newark will be reduced from 139 a day to just 15, while the 18 daily flights from LaGuardia will be cut to just two.

United says employees who were scheduled to work will continue to be paid and receive their benefits.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthunited airlineslaguardia airporthospitalhealth carenewark liberty international airportvirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
NYC pleads for medical supplies, personnel as city reaches apex
How to virtually attend Palm Sunday mass
Cases of COVID-19 on LI 'like a fire spreading,' Cuomo says
COVID-19 deaths in New York City hit 2,624 as surge nears
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How to virtually attend Palm Sunday mass
NYC pleads for medical supplies, personnel as city reaches apex
Woman flying to see dying mother was plane's only passenger
COVID-19 deaths in New York City hit 2,624 as surge nears
Cases of COVID-19 on LI 'like a fire spreading,' Cuomo says
SF doctor in Netflix's 'Pandemic' claims possible COVID-19 treatment
AccuWeather: Cloudy, but turning warmer
Show More
846 COVID-19 deaths in NJ, more than state's 9/11 toll
1,000 ventilators from China to arrive at JFK Airport
Connecticut's COVID-19 cases top 5200, with 165 deaths
Nassau County could hit apex in 'about a week'
Trump says 'toughest' weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads
More TOP STORIES News