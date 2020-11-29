COVID-19 vaccine distribution: United Airlines has started shipping coronavirus shot, source says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8237163" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As the race for the COVID-19 vaccine continues, those in the trials for both Moderna and Pfizer are describing the side effects.

CHICAGO -- United Airlines has begun shipping the first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine on charter flights, a source told ABC News.The source is familiar with the operation, according to ABC.The Federal Aviation Administration had already given the OK for the first mass air shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine.The FAA said it established a transport team in October to "ensure safe, expeditious and efficient transportation of vaccines."The agency said it is also ensuring around-the-clock air traffic services in an effort to prioritize flights carrying vaccines and personnel.DHL will also be involved in the transportation and storage of the vaccine in various locations, a spokesman said Saturday. The delivery service would not disclose exactly where the COVID-19 vaccine would be stored."At the same time, our DHL Global Forwarding division has a major life science and healthcare certified facility at Chicago O'Hare which will play an important role in our activities to support the vaccine logistics," the spokesman said.On Friday, a United spokesperson said,