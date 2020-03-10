Health & Fitness

United Nations to close general public, limit staff in NYC due to coronavirus concerns

The United Nations complex and Empire State Building, left, as seen from the Long Island City neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The United Nations will close its headquarters to the general public, suspend tours, and limit the number of staff there starting at 8:00 p.m., a spokesman for the UN secretary-general said.

The decision is being made out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

The Secretary-General has said, the health and safety of staff is a matter of his utmost priority and concern.

The United Nations said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and further measures may be taken as circumstances evolve.

There are no reported COVID-19 cases amongst UN staff in New York.
