Vaccination sites in NY, NJ and CT adjust to J&J pause

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Federal health officials are expected to meet today, one day after abruptly calling for a nationwide pause in administering all doses of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine.The CDC and FDA cited six cases of blood clotting out of nearly 7 million doses. All of the cases involved women, one of whom died.In New York City, officials were working to reschedule 4000 appointments for people who were set to get the vaccine.The J&J vaccine will be replaced by the Pfizer and Moderna versions, both of which require people to get two doses.Many people we spoke with said they are willing to take two trips to make sure the shot they're getting is safe.This comes after all Johnson and Johnson doses were paused Tuesday in all 50 states.Clinical trials of the vaccine have also been put on hold.As of Tuesday, officials say more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.The pause is being characterized as a precaution, as officials work to reassure the public."I received the shot, our health commissioner received the shot," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday. "We believe in the effectiveness of the vaccine, but obviously we take seriously any warning and it needs to be fully investigated.""Our vaccine command center is now coordinating new appointments for everyone scheduled for today and the coming days for Johnson and Johnson," the mayor continued. "Everyone who was scheduled will get a new appointment, obviously with Pfizer or Moderna."This pause is only expected to last days and not weeks as authorities work to ensure the vaccine is safe.