Video surfaces of off-campus party near University of Connecticut

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- Video of an off-campus party near the University of Connecticut has officials wondering if it's linked to the school's recent COVID outbreak.The video shows a crowd outside Huskie's Tavern at 10 p.m. on November 6.People could be seen in tents, waiting in line and hanging out on the deck.On Wednesday, 11 UConn students on campus and 23 off campus students tested positive for coronavirus.Now, five dorms are under quarantine until at least November 20."Because of the warm weather, it puts everybody at a mindset of wanting to be all together outside," UConn junior Sam Dunsmore said.The 544 students under quarantine can only get food from designated dining halls.Those students will complete their classes online and then head home for Thanksgiving break.Students don't return for the spring semester until January 19.