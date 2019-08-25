Dangerous algae blooms found in water in Central Park, Prospect Park

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Officials are warning that children and pets should be kept away from some bodies of water in Central Park and Prospect Park, that have tested positive for potentially dangerous algae blooms.
The State Department of Environmental Conservation says water testing confirmed the presence of a bacteria that may produce toxins.
It was found in the large pond in Prospect Park and in Turtle Pond in Central Park.
There is also evidence the Harlem Meer and the lake in Central Park could be affected.
The same toxic algae has killed at least nine dogs across the country this summer and it could sicken children.
