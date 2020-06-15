Reopening New Jersey: NJ unveils guidance levels for resuming organized sports

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday new guidance levels for resuming organized sports in New Jersey.Sports are being categorized by low, medium, or high-risk on guidance from a National Federation of State High School Associations.Low-risk sports such as golf or tennis may resume competitions, while medium and high-risk sports may resume non-contact drills and practices on June 22.Murphy said he anticipates competition for medium-risk sports - including baseball, softball, soccer, and outdoor basketball - to resume on July 6 and full practices and competitions for high-risk sports on July 20."Across the board all sports will have to abide by a number of health and safety protocols, including screens for athletes, coaches and staff, limited equipment sharing and strong requirements for disinfecting and sanitizing equipment," Murphy said.All competitions and tournaments must abide by the state's limit on outdoor gatherings,Gov. Murphy says, which is currently 100 people, but is expected to be 250 a week from Monday, and 500 people by July 3."Sports are an ingrained part of so many of our communities and our lives and our families," Murphy said. "We want everyone to be healthy and to be able to get out and play, but even more, we want everyone to be safe."