New Jersey woman saves 4 lives with living kidney donation

Gianna Graw, 24, of Lyndhurst, underwent surgery at 3 a.m. December 9 at Hackensack University Medical Center and her kidney was put on a flight to California where it was transplanted into a recipient.
A release from the hospital said Gianna's donation "kicked off a zig-zagging bi-coastal chain of four kidney transplants in Los Angeles, California; Tampa, Florida; Los Angeles again; and finally, San Francisco, California."
Graw said she first heard about kidney donation shortly after her father, a Jersey City police officer, died in 2016.
"My dad dedicated his life to helping others, and I wanted to find a way to honor him and live his legacy," Graw said.
The hospital said Graw was the first patient to make a "good samaritan" kidney donation through its partnership with National Kidney Registry (NKR), an organization that facilitates living donor kidney transplants.
