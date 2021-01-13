New Jersey woman saves 4 lives with living kidney donation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9581095" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Guest host Ken Jennings paid an emotional tribute to Alex Trebek during Monday night's episode of "Jeopardy!"

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey woman is being credited with saving four lives after her kidney donation triggered a chain reaction of organ transplants that stretched across the country.Gianna Graw, 24, of Lyndhurst, underwent surgery at 3 a.m. December 9 at Hackensack University Medical Center and her kidney was put on a flight to California where it was transplanted into a recipient.A release from the hospital said Gianna's donation "kicked off a zig-zagging bi-coastal chain of four kidney transplants in Los Angeles, California; Tampa, Florida; Los Angeles again; and finally, San Francisco, California."Graw said she first heard about kidney donation shortly after her father, a Jersey City police officer, died in 2016."My dad dedicated his life to helping others, and I wanted to find a way to honor him and live his legacy," Graw said.The hospital said Graw was the first patient to make a "good samaritan" kidney donation through its partnership with National Kidney Registry (NKR), an organization that facilitates living donor kidney transplants.----------