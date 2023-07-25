According to Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg, temperatures in New York City will be in the 90s on Thursday, but it could feel like over 100 degrees. Derick Waller reports.

How to stay cool during Tri-State's first potential heat wave of summer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Tri-State is gearing up for its first potential heat wave of 2023.

It's important for residents to understand the risks of this heat and know how to stay cool.

Every year, extreme heat kills more people than any other type severe weather.

According to Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg, forecasts show temperatures in New York City will build into the 90s on Thursday and feels like temperatures will exceed 100.

Temperatures are expected to remain above 90 degrees through Saturday. The National Weather Service has extended a Heat Advisory for much of the Tri-State area through 9 p.m. Friday and that will likely be extended.

The city's cooling centers will be open Thursday through Saturday. Residents can locate them on the city's online cooling center finder.

Local intermediate and Olympic size pools will be open for an extra hour until 8pm.

The effects of extreme heat on your body are similar to what happens when you work out.

Sweating is not as effective at cooling you down. Your heart pumps faster and your kidneys work harder.

Officials are urging resident to drink plenty of water and refrain from sun exposure for large amounts of time.

The city's Office of Emergency Management is going to provide an update on the heat in downtown Brooklyn at 8am.

Below you can find resources for beating the heat in your area.

New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul said New York State swimming facilities would offer extended hours beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday at select locations.

Westchester County

Westchester County Parks' pools and beaches will stay open one hour longer, Thursday through Saturday.

Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont announced he would activate Connecticut's extreme hot weather protocol Thursday morning. Residents can call 2-1-1 or visit 211ct.org for a list of cooling centers throughout the state.

New York City

Mayor Eric Adams announced that New York City would open 500 cooling centers starting Thursday. To find the nearest location, including hours of operation, New Yorkers can call 311 or visit the City's Cooling Center Finder.

ADDITIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY TIPS FOR PROTECTION AGAINST THE HEAT

Go to an air-conditioned location, even if for a few hours.

Stay out of the sun and avoid extreme temperature changes.

Avoid strenuous activity, especially during the sun's peak hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Remember: drink water, rest, and locate shade if you are working outdoors or if your work is strenuous. Drink water every 15 minutes even if you are not thirsty, rest in the shade, and watch out for others on your team. Your employer is required to provide water, rest, and shade when work is being done during extreme heat.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing when inside without air conditioning or outside.

Drink fluids, particularly water, even if you do not feel thirsty. Your body needs water to keep cool. Those on fluid-restricted diets or taking diuretics should first speak with their doctor, pharmacist, or other health care provider. Avoid beverages containing alcohol or caffeine.

Eat small, frequent meals.

Cool down with a cool bath or shower.

Participate in activities that will keep you cool, such as going to the movies, visiting museums, walking in an air-conditioned mall, or swimming at a pool or beach.

Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens and, in apartments where children live, and window guards. Air conditioners in buildings more than six stories must be installed with brackets so they are secured and do not fall on someone below.

Never leave your children or pets in the vehicle, even for a few minutes.

KNOW THE WARNING SIGNS OF HEAT ILLNESS

Call 911 immediately if you or someone you know has:

Hot dry skin.

Trouble breathing.

Rapid heartbeat.

Confusion, disorientation, or dizziness.

Nausea and vomiting.

If you or someone you know feels weak or faint, go to a cool place and drink water. If there is no improvement, call a doctor or 911.

KEEPING YOUR PETS SAFE

Avoid dehydration: Pets can dehydrate quickly, so give them plenty of fresh, clean water.

Walk your dog in the morning and evening: When the temperature is very high, do not let your dog linger on hot asphalt. Your pet's body can heat up quickly, and sensitive paw pads can burn.

Know when your pet is in danger: Symptoms of overheating in pets include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, unresponsiveness, or even collapse.

IMPROPER FIRE HYDRANT USE

The improper opening of fire hydrants wastes 1,000 gallons of water per minute, causes flooding on city streets, and lowers water pressure to dangerous levels, which hamper the ability of the Fire Department to fight fire safely and quickly.

Use "spray caps" to reduce hydrant output to a safe 25 gallons per minute while still providing relief from the heat. To obtain a spray cap, an adult 18 years or older with proper identification can go to his or her local firehouse and request one.

ENERGY-SAVING TIPS

During periods of intense electrical usage, such as on hot, humid days, it is important to conserve energy as much as possible to avoid brownouts and other electrical disruptions. While diminishing your power usage may seem inconvenient, your cooperation will help to ensure that utility providers are able to provide uninterrupted electrical service to you and your neighbors, particularly those who use electric powered medical equipment or are at risk of heat-related illness and death:

Set your air conditioner to 78F or "low."

Run appliances such as ovens, washing machines, dryers and dishwashers in the early morning or late at night when it is cooler outside to reduce heat and moisture in your home.

Close doors to keep cool air in and hot air out when the air conditioner is running.

Keep shades, blinds, and curtains closed. About 40 percent of unwanted heat comes through windows.

Turn off air conditioners, lights, and other appliances when not at home, and use a timer or smart technology to turn on your air conditioner about a half-hour before arriving home. Keep air conditioner filters clean.

If you run a business, keep your door closed while the air conditioner is running.

Tell your utility provider if you or someone you know depend on medical equipment that requires electricity.

For more information, visit NYC.gov/beattheheat. New Yorkers are also encouraged to stay informed by signing up for Notify NYC, the City's free emergency communications program, to receive free emergency alerts and updates in your preferred language and format by visiting NYC.gov/NotifyNYC, calling 311 (212-639-9675 for Video Relay Service, or TTY: 212-504-4115), following @NotifyNYC on Twitter, or getting the free Notify NYC mobile application for your Apple or Android device.

