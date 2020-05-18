Worker catches man trying to burglarize Hell's Kitchen church twice

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A worker walked in on a burglary in progress at a church in Hell's Kitchen.It happened at Trinity Presbyterian Church on West 57th Street.The worker says the burglar fled empty-handed after he confronted him, but returned in the same hour and tried to steal power tools.He was confronted again, so he dropped the tools and ran.But the would-be burglar left behind a mess and damage to a church door.----------