Worker catches man trying to burglarize Hell's Kitchen church twice

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A worker walked in on a burglary in progress at a church in Hell's Kitchen.
It happened at Trinity Presbyterian Church on West 57th Street.
The worker says the burglar fled empty-handed after he confronted him, but returned in the same hour and tried to steal power tools.
He was confronted again, so he dropped the tools and ran.
But the would-be burglar left behind a mess and damage to a church door.
