19-year-old charged with multiple sex assaults at Orange County boarding school

CORNWALL-ON-HUDSON, Orange County (WABC) -- A 19-year-old man is charged in a number of sex assaults at a boarding school in Orange County while he was a student there, New York State Police announced Tuesday.Authorities say Henry Alvarez, of Shadow Hills, California, was arrested in connection with the assaults at the Storm King School in Cornwall-on-Hudson that allegedly happened during the fall 2019 semester.The arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the New York State Police Campus Sexual Assault Victims Unit and the State Police Montgomery Bureau of Criminal Investigation.Further details have not yet been released, but police say there were multiple victims.Alvarez is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of forcible touching, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.The New York State Police is asking anyone with additional information or who feels they may have been a victim to contact Sr. Inv. Carmen Goffredo at 518-451-6187 or Inv. Emily O'Connell at 845-457-1416.