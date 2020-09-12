Teen saves family of four from burning car in Connecticut

WATERBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- A brave teenager in Connecticut is credited with saving the lives of a mother and her three young children by pulling them from a burning car.

Waterbury police say 18-year-old Justin Gavin saw the car on fire as he was walking Wednesday.

Authorities say the mother was in the driver's seat while the three kids were in the backseat.

Gavin ran over and opened the door, helping the mother unfasten her seatbelt and get out.

He then pulled her 1, 4 and 9-year-old children out.

ALSO READ: NY to begin sending extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits to 2 million-plus New Yorkers

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutcar accidentfirechild rescuechild rescuedfire rescuegood newscar firefeel good
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18 windows found smashed on subway train; search on for suspect
Man kidnaps child at playground in Manhattan
Trump to visit fire-ravaged California Monday
22 positive cases among school employees causing concerns in NYC
What to know about the reopening of 9/11 Museum
COVID Updates: Trump officials interfered with CDC reports, report says
Hoboken mayor self-isolates after contact tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
NY to begin sending extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
Historic Afghan peace talks fraught with uncertainty
Toots Hibbert, beloved reggae star, dead at 77
Family says boy died in wildfire trying to save grandmother
Naya Rivera called for help as she drowned, autopsy report shows
More TOP STORIES News