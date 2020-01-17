NYC high school graduation rates reach new high for 6th year in a row

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's high school graduation rates reached a new record high for the sixth year in a row in all five boroughs.Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza announced Thursday afternoon that new data shows the city's graduation rate hit an all-time high of 77.3% in 2019.Officials say that's a 1% increase from last year.Data shows an increase in graduation rates in all five boroughs. Staten Island had the highest of over 80%.The largest improvement in graduation rates was in the Bronx, with a borough-wide record-high of nearly 70%.This rate shows that the achievement gap between races continues to narrow.----------