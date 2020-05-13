Man wanted in robbery of man he met on dating site in Bronx

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man is wanted for robbing another man after agreeing to meet on a social media dating site.Police say the 37-year-old man agreed to meet the suspect on Friday at the Red Carpet Inn located in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.It happened on March 6th at 4:50 p.m.When the victim arrived, they began arguing, which escalated into a physical fight.The suspect then took out a knife and ran off with the man's bookbag.The bookbag contained $55 cash, a set of headphones and a Samsung tablet, valued at $500.The victim suffered minor injuries, but refused medical attention at the scene.The suspect is described as having a medium complexion, 25 to 35 years old, medium build, approximately 5'9" tall, with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a blue bubble jacket, multi-colored sneakers, and dark-colored jeans.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------