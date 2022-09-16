U.S. Postal Service appoints 1st Latina postmaster of Manhattan

Wanda Diaz brings more than 25 years of NYC postal experience. She began her career as a letter carrier in the Bronx in 1996.

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The U.S. Postal Service is celebrating the first Puerto Rican woman ever promoted to the role of Manhattan Postmaster.

A ceremony will be held at noon Friday at the James A. Farley Post Office Building in Midtown to celebrate her promotion, which comes at the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

She will oversee all delivery and retail operations in what is widely regarded as the cultural, financial, media and entertainment capital of the world.

She is supported by 4,000 employees who work in 66 offices and 55 retail locations across the borough's 22.83 square miles.

