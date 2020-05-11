Search underway for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Bay Shore

BAY SHORE, Long Island -- Suffolk County Police want to find a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian Saturday night on Sunrise Highway.
Police say the incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. when the victim was crossing east of the 5th Avenue Bridge in Bay Shore and a rented 2020 Nissan Altima struck him.
The driver abandoned the vehicle and ran away, authorities said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released the victim's identity.
