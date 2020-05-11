Search underway for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Bay Shore

BAY SHORE, Long Island -- Suffolk County Police want to find a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian Saturday night on Sunrise Highway.

Police say the incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. when the victim was crossing east of the 5th Avenue Bridge in Bay Shore and a rented 2020 Nissan Altima struck him.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and ran away, authorities said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victim's identity.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bay shoresuffolk countytraffic fatalitieslong islandhit and runlong island newshit and run accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
County executives to join Cuomo for briefing on reopening
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Jerry Stiller, comedian and 'Seinfeld' actor, dies at 92
2 plasma donation sites open in New Jersey
Rapper Nick Blixky fatally shot in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Starting off with spotty showers
Woman shot in face after answering door knock in Brooklyn
Show More
Manhole explosions, fires awake residents on Upper West Side
Dance party breaks out in Murray Hill after frontline applause
Queens boy suffered cardiac arrest due to rare syndrome
Woman robbed, pushed to ground in robbery caught on camera
Face masks delivered to mothers working at LI hospital
More TOP STORIES News