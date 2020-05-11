Search underway for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Bay Shore

BAY SHORE, Long Island -- Suffolk County Police want to find a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian Saturday night on Sunrise Highway.Police say the incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. when the victim was crossing east of the 5th Avenue Bridge in Bay Shore and a rented 2020 Nissan Altima struck him.The driver abandoned the vehicle and ran away, authorities said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police have not released the victim's identity.----------