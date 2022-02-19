hit and run

Victim of hit-and-run involving a taxi in Long Island City says NYPD won't return his calls

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- The victim of a hit-and-run involving a taxi says he's had to carry out his own investigation of the incident because police wont return his calls.

Surveillance video from January 14th shows Joe Stallings heading into work at his bakery in Long Island City when he's suddenly run down by a cab driver.

Stalling said the cab driver got out of the car said he was sorry and drove off.



Stallings was left with four fractured ribs, an injured right knee and hasn't been able to work since the crash.

Five weeks have passed and he says NYPD has done very little to track the driver down.

Stalling says despite having the taxi's ID number and the company it drives for he still can't get any answers from law enforcement.

ALSO READ | NAACP calls for officers in viral NJ mall fight video to be disciplined
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Phil Murphy and the NAACP are weighing on the actions of two Bridgewater police officers who sparked controversy while breaking up a mall fight. Michelle Charlesworth has the story.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long island cityqueenshit and runnypdhit and run accidenttaxi
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
44-year-old man struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn
Driver arrested after 15-year-old girl killed by school bus in NYC
Search continues for driver after SUV crashes into Bronx restaurant
17-year-old girl severely injured in Bronx hit-and-run
TOP STORIES
4-year-old punched in head in Times Square, suspect arrested
3rd stabbing in 3 days inside NYC subway system
Bridgewater community demand officers fired
WATCH: Helicopter crashes off coast of crowded Miami Beach; 2 injured
AccuWeather Alert: Blustery squalls
Ukraine officials come under shelling attack on front
Panel denies US skaters' appeal to get Olympic silver medals
Show More
Poultry farmers alerted after bird flu strain detected on Long Island
80% of car buyers now paying above suggested retail price
Modeling agent close to Jeffrey Epstein found dead in French jail
Body of TV actress found days after she went missing in LA
COVID Updates: No vaccine mandate for NYS Cheerleading Championships
More TOP STORIES News