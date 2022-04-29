Man and woman fatally struck by subway in Hamilton Heights

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man and woman were struck and killed by a subway in Hamilton Heights Friday.It appears the two were inside the tunnel at the time they were hit.The train was entering the 145th Street station at around 10:37 a.m.The woman's body was found in the tunnel and the man was found under the front part of the train.The incident caused delays on the number 1 subway line.----------