Man and woman fatally struck by subway in Hamilton Heights

It appears the two were inside the tunnel at the time they were hit.
The train was entering the 145th Street station at around 10:37 a.m.
The woman's body was found in the tunnel and the man was found under the front part of the train.
The incident caused delays on the number 1 subway line.
