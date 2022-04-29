Traffic

Man and woman fatally struck by subway in Hamilton Heights

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man and woman were struck and killed by a subway in Hamilton Heights Friday.

It appears the two were inside the tunnel at the time they were hit.


The train was entering the 145th Street station at around 10:37 a.m.

The woman's body was found in the tunnel and the man was found under the front part of the train.



The incident caused delays on the number 1 subway line.


ALSO READ | Ghost guns: Eyewitness News investigates a growing menace
EMBED More News Videos



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichamilton heightsmanhattannew york citymtasubway
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Funeral for FDNY Firefighter Timothy Klein | LIVE
Man fatally shot during argument in East Village
Scientists discover why some are more prone to severe COVID
Make-A-Wish recipient steals show in NFL Draft's heartwarming moment
NYC teacher arrested for allegedly choking student
Man beaten, stabbed by group outside Queens nightclub
Fmr. Marine from NY killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces: Family
Show More
AccuWeather: Milder afternoon
Police turn 'disturbance' call into special moment at child's party
New photo of 4 wanted in triple shooting, Adams to hold crime meeting
1st US human case of bird flu confirmed, CDC says
Man charged with sex abuse of women outside Columbia University dorms
More TOP STORIES News