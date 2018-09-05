SOCIAL SUPERSTARS

Learn professional photography from this popular Brooklyn YouTuber

Josh Katz started posting skateboard videos on YouTube at 9-years-old, now he's crushing the YouTube game with photography tutorials.

Emily Sowa
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --
Josh Katz started posting skate board videos on YouTube when he was 9-years-old.

Josh's original setup? A low quality web cam set up pointed out a window. Josh said he would click 'record', run outside, do a skateboarding trick, run back inside and click 'stop'.

This original child hobby was during the beginning of the YouTube phenomenon. Josh never expected it to open a door for a full-time career.

Now, Josh is a 21-year-old, recent graduate of New York University. He has become one of the top YouTubers in the New York City area. At NYU, Josh studied marketing and recently graduated. He is pursuing YouTube as his profession full-time sharing his vlog style photography tutorials.

Josh has been making YouTube videos for over 10 years, ranging from photography to skateboarding, travel and comedy skits.

His recent focus is producing tutorial videos to teach people simple photography concepts, using examples of his self-taught photography.

To learn more about Josh and see some of his work, be sure to check out his portfolio or subscribe to his videos on his YouTube Channel. For quick tips and photos, follow him on Instagram.

Watch more episodes of Social Superstars here!
