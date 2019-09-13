30 pianos used at Metropolitan Opera in NYC up for sale

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Anyone who has ever wanted to own a piece of the New York Metropolitan Opera will now have a chance.Thirty Yamaha pianos used last season -- and considered collectors items -- will go on sale Sunday.For more than three decades, Yamaha has been the official piano of the Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center. And as part of that partnership, Yamaha provides the Met with dozens of pianos each year.Some are used in the orchestra pit during operatic performances while others are used for rehearsals, auditions, or even the green rooms.Now those pianos used this past season are for sale. There are digital, hybrid, acoustic, small grand and concert grands among others."The history here, the performers who have performed here, the fact that the piano I have my hand on was used in auditions, rehearsals, performances of some of the most renowned musicians is historic," sale organizer Tony Falcetti said.They're all on display at the Metropolitan Opera, which is where the sale is taking place -- for the first time ever.There are 80 pianos for sale, but only those with an engraved brass medallion signify it has been used by the Met.Prices range from several thousand to several hundred thousand dollars.The sale is open to the public on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.----------