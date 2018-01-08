LOTTERY

Two $1 million winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey

Two very lucky lottery players in New Jersey are $1 million richer after they matched all but one number in Saturday's Powerball drawing.

Lottery officials said the tickets sold in Bergen and Ocean counties matched the five white balls drawn, but missed the red Power Ball.

Here's where the tickets were sold:
- Bergen County: 7-Eleven #24447, 469 Passaic St., Hackensack
- Ocean County: Princeton Avenue Deli & Dairy, 300 Princeton Ave., Brick

One ticket for the nearly $560 million jackpot was sold in New Hampshire. The winning numbers for the January 6 drawing are: 12, 29, 30, 33, 61, and the Power Ball is 26.

In the Mega Millions drawing, New Jersey lottery officials said there was a $10,000 winner who matched four out of five white balls and the gold Mega Ball.

That ticket was sold in Passaic County at Limonta Liquors, 293 Vernon Ave., in Clifton.

One winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Florida for the $450 million jackpot. The winning numbers for the Friday night (January 5) drawing are: 28, 30, 39, 59, 70, and the Gold Mega Ball is 10.

