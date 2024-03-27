Newburgh lotto shop delivers its 8th million-dollar winner after Mega Millions drawing

Marcus Solis has the story in New Jersey on the winning lottery ticket.

Marcus Solis has the story in New Jersey on the winning lottery ticket.

Marcus Solis has the story in New Jersey on the winning lottery ticket.

Marcus Solis has the story in New Jersey on the winning lottery ticket.

NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- After a Mega Millions ticket was sold at a ShopRite in New Jersey, one lucky shop in New York continued its millionaire-making streak.

The Newburgh shop Smoke 4 Less in Orange County has sold not one, but two million-dollar winning tickets this week.

On Monday, a lucky customer won a million dollars in the Powerball drawing.

Tuesday night's prize in the Mega Millions drawing was also a million dollars, though the lucky winner chose the multiplier option, which doubles it to $2 million.

No doubt, Wednesday welcomed a long line of customers looking to hopefully become the next big money recipient.

"This place is on fire," said Jack Feeley, who drove two hours from Long Island to Newburgh with his pal and braved a long line to buy Powerball tickets.

With Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot drawing, longer lines are expected.

"The place I go to, nobody wins," said Bob Accurso about his decision to join Feeley for the long trek. "So, maybe I should go to a different place, which is what I'm doing."

"A lot of my friends told me to come here," said another lottery player, Donna Garrison. "You gotta be in it to win it."

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions $1.1 billion winning ticket was sold in Neptune, New Jersey.

The owner of the ShopRite gets a $30,000 bonus for their role in the largest Mega Millions payoff in the state's history.

"We're really lucky," said store owner Richard Saker. "Listen, if I were going to buy another lottery ticket, I'd be buying it here."

Back in Newburgh, among the hopefuls was Nancy from New Windsor, who forgot to play earlier in the week.

"I almost had a heart attack," she told Eyewitness News. "But I'm here today and I'm confident that I'm going to win this time. So, you guys will be interviewing me after I win, right?"

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.