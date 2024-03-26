Newburgh smoke shop attracts lottery customers looking for some luck to win big

NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- As the massive Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots swell, so too are the amount of customers at a smoke shop in Orange County, which has proven to be a lucky charm for those looking to win big!

It's not unusual that Mirna Correa bought lottery tickets in Newburgh Tuesday. What is a bit strange is driving an hour from Monticello just to get them.

"My son told me about this, so I'm buying myself and him some tickets, so he heard that they hit big a couple of times here," Correa said.

In fact, it's happened more than a couple of times.

Smokes4Less on North Plank Road has had so many winners, it's become a destination.

Two weeks ago, someone traveled from Buffalo to buy $3,000 worth of tickets.

While no one hit Monday night's Powerball jackpot, there was a $1 million winner in New York. Can you guess where that ticket was sold?

"My girl called me, she yells at me, she's like 'they just had all the time another million-dollar winner, you better go over there and pay everything,' so I have to come," said lotto customer Robert Requena.

The store has now sold seven $1 million winning tickets in the last year and a half, which is why players are willing to wait on long lines.

"I don't play that often but when you get to a billion dollars, you kind of want to be in to win it," lotto player Catherine Morton said.

"Even when it's not high, it gets crazy here," said Smokes4Less employee Shawna Peterson.

Despite two life-changing jackpots, some insist they aren't being greedy.

"I'll take $50,000, $20,000, it doesn't matter to me," lotto player Rod Pena said.

