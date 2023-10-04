NY shop becomes lottery hotspot after selling 6 million-dollar Powerball tickets since November

Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, New York has sold 6 million-dollar Powerball tickets since November. Marcus Solis has the story.

NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- One lucky shop in New York has sold six million-dollar tickets since November.

It's no wonder the line around Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh continues to be wrapped around the store with over a billion dollars currently on the line.

"It's worth it if you win," said Tony Wright, who drove 85 miles, from Fort Greene, Brooklyn to Newburgh, specifically to buy Powerball tickets at the store. "Even if it's for a million dollars."

The Newburgh store sold a $2 million winning Powerball ticket in Monday night's drawing. That win came after the store sold two seven-figure lottery tickets in January and two $1 million tickets over a three-day span in November.

Oscar Dsouza is a regular, who's won small.

"Take 5 $500," he listed, before continuing, "$350, $275, $400 - not bad."

Smokes 4 Less has been selling lottery tickets for 30 years at its 13 locations throughout the Hudson Valley - Newburgh is the current hotspot.

It's also the physical location where tickets are purchased for sale through Jackpocket - an app that allows users to play online.

On Wednesday, sales were so brisk, they had to reload the paper to print tickets on.

Despite their emerging reputation as a lottery hot spot, Smokes 4 Less has not received a cut of the winnings because they have yet to sell a top prize.

The Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion ahead of Wednesday night's drawing. It is the largest jackpot of the 2023, and the one of the biggest jackpots of all time.

Powerball drawings are streamed on ABC7NY Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

