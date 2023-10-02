Powerball drawing 10/2/23: Jackpot soars to $1.04 billion

The Powerball has crossed the 1-billion-dollar mark for the next drawing on Monday night's drawing!

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An estimated $1.04 billion will be up for grabs when the Powerball drawing takes place Monday night - the world's ninth-largest lottery prize of all time.

The winning numbers on Saturday were: 30-19-46-37-44 Powerball: 22

The Saturday drawing produced more than 2.5 million winning tickets across the country, including five tickets (FL (2), MD, MI, PA) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

Monday's jackpot ranks as the game's second largest this year and the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of the Powerball.

If a player wins the jackpot on Monday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.04 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $478.2 million.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over since the July 19 drawing when a ticket in California won a prize worth $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Jackpot winners can either take the money as an immediate cash lump sum or in 30 annual payments over 29 years. Both advertised prize options do not include federal and jurisdictional taxes.

All winning tickets must be redeemed in the jurisdiction in which they are sold.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.58 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket, from Florida)

4. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

5. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

6. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

7. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

8. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

9. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

10. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

