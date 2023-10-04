Powerball jackpot worth $1.2B dollars for tonight's drawing

This $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot is the largest one we've seen this year. Any takers?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball jackpot stands at an estimated $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's drawing.

The jackpot has a cash value of $551.7 million.

Wednesday's estimated jackpot ranks as the third largest in the Powerball game and seventh largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

Monday's numbers were: 27-12-43-47-26 Powerball: 5

Watch Powerball drawings every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. ET right here!

The Monday drawing produced more than 2.7 million winning tickets across the country, including one sold in New York worth $2 million.

Wednesday's jackpot ranks as the game's largest this year and is among the largest lottery prizes of all time, behind earlier prizes in the Powerball and Mega Millions games.

This marks the first time in Powerball game history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19 in California, when a single ticket won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

All winning tickets must be redeemed in the jurisdiction in which they are sold.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.58 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket, from Florida)

4. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

5. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

6. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

7. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

8. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

9. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

10. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

WATCH: New York state lottery drawings live daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m.

Powerball drawings are also streamed here on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions drawings are streamed on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.