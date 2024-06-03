  • Watch Now
Mega Millions jackpot enters top 10 territory ahead of Tuesday's live drawing

Watch Mega Millions drawings every Tuesday and Friday night at 10:59 p.m. ET right here

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, June 3, 2024 2:54PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is rising once again and Tuesday night's drawing has an estimated prize of $560 million.

The winner would have a cash option of $258.4 million.

Watch Mega Millions drawings every Tuesday and Friday at 10:59 p.m. ET right here

If won at that level, it would be the ninth largest prize in the game's 22-year history. The jackpot has been rolling since a single ticket in New Jersey won a $1.128 billion prize on March 26; that was the first Mega Millions jackpot win of 2024.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play.

Top Mega Millions Jackpots

1. $1.602 billion, August 8, 2023 (one ticket in Florida)

2. $1.537 billion, October 23, 2018 (one ticket in South Carolina)

3. $1.348 billion, January 13, 2023 (one ticket in Maine)

4. $1.337 billion, July 29, 2022 (one ticket in Illinois)

5. $1.128 billion, March 26, 2024 (one ticket in New Jersey)

6. $1.050 billion, January 22, 2021 (one ticket in Michigan)

7. $656 million, March 30, 2012, (three tickets in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland)

8. $648 million, December 17, 2013 (two tickets sold in California, Georgia)

9. $560 million, estimate

10. $543 million, July 24, 2018 (one ticket in California)

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.040 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket: California)

2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket: California)

3. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket: Florida)

4. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets: California, Florida and Tennessee)

5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket: South Carolina)

6. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket: Maine)

7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket: Illinois)

8. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July, 19, 2023 (one ticket: California)

9. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket: Michigan)

10. $842.4 million Powerball, Jan. 1, 2024 (one ticket, from Michigan)

WATCH: New York state lottery drawings live daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m.

Powerball drawings are also streamed here on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions drawings are streamed on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

----------

