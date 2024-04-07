Powerball $1.326 billion jackpot won by single ticket

Watch Powerball drawings every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET right here

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball jackpot has been won in Oregon!

A single ticket sold in Oregon matched all six numbers drawn to win a jackpot worth $1.326 billion. The jackpot has a cash value of $621 million.

Saturday's winning numbers were: 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and red Powerball 9.

Until the latest drawing, no one had won Powerball's top prize since New Year's Day, amounting to 41 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, tying a streak set twice before in 2022 and 2021.

The $1.326 billion prize ranks as the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history. As the prizes grow, the drawings attract more ticket sales and the jackpots subsequently become harder to hit. The game's long odds for the weekend drawing were 1 in 292.2 million.

Saturday night's scheduled drawing was held up and took place in the Florida Lottery studio just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday to enable one of the organizers to complete required procedures before the scheduled time of 10:59 p.m., Powerball said in a statement.

"Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn," the statement said. "This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process."

The lucky ticket holder will have the choice between an annuitized prize of $1.326 billion or a lump sum payment of $621 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

Seven tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan and Wyoming.

There were also 81 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, and 26 tickets that won $150,000 prizes. Note: In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.040 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket: California)

2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket: California)

3. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket: Florida)

4. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets: California, Florida and Tennessee)

5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket: South Carolina)

6. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket: Maine)

7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket: Illinois)

8.$1.128 billion Mega Millions, March 26, 2024 (one ticket, from New Jersey)

9. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July, 19, 2023 (one ticket: California)

10. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket: Michigan)

