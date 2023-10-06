Hofstra University cuts ribbon on new $75 million science center

A new $75 million science center is now up and running at Hofstra University on Long Island.

UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- A new $75 million science center is now up and running at Hofstra University on Long Island.

The energy-efficient Science and Innovation Center in Uniondale will house the university's nursing and engineering schools and provide students with a state-of-the-art STEM education.

"The largest classroom and academic building on our campus now is 75,000 square feet and it is completely filled with high technology equipment," Hofstra University President Susan Poser said. "We have all kinds of simulation labs for the nursing students including these high-fidelity mannequins that can be programed as patients to have all kinds of illnesses and problems and then they can, in a very safe space, practice their new skills."

New York State contributed $27 million to the funding.

"With the launch of Hofstra's Science and Innovation Center, we're not just creating a state-of-the-art facility, we're nurturing the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers," Governor Kathy Hochul said. "My administration is committed to investing in the education and jobs of the future and ensuring that we prepare students for the multifaceted challenges of the 21st century."

The aim of the innovative facility is to accelerate student success while also energizing workforce development in the region.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.