7 On Your Side: Holiday shipping deadlines and best ways to save

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you're doing your holiday shopping online, it's almost crunch time when it comes to shipping.
The USPS alone is expecting to ship more than 900 million packages this holiday season. But how can you ensure your presents arrive on time and pay less on shipping? 7 On Your Side has all the answers.
If you plan on mailing gifts and want to save the most, circle Dec. 14 -- that's the deadline on the cheapest Fedex standard ground.
The U.S. Postal Service, UPS, and Fedex will get your gifts where they're going via three-day, two-day, or overnight shipping, but it will cost you more and more each day you delay.
Plus, all the deadlines are one day earlier since Christmas falls on a Sunday this year -- there's no same day shipping options for last-minute gifters. And it doesn't pay to procrastinate.
If you mail a five-pound package from New York City to San Francisco by the USPS ground deadline, Dec. 17, you'll pay about $24 and expect it to be delivered a week later. But if you wait just five days later, Dec. 22, you'll have to spend more than $70 for Priority Express delivery.
Shippers are expecting the week of December 19 to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery time of the year, post-pandemic leaning on e-commerce will strain the system to its max, so look for other options to save or get paid pack.
First mark your calendar for Wednesday, Dec. 14. National Free Shipping Day in the U.S. is a one-day promotional event where thousands of online retailers promise to charge you only for what you actually purchase and offer free shipping and guarantee your items arrive by Christmas Eve.
Next, shop at stores which ship for free like Nordstrom and Nieman Marcus.
Kohl's and Bed Bath and Beyond offer all customers free standard shipping on orders over $35 or $39.
Also, membership has privileges: signing up for Amazon Prime, Macy's star rewards, Target's red card or Walmart plus for a fee will score you free shipping with no minimums.
Before you pay for shipping, look for free shipping promo codes on sites like RetailMeNot or Coupon Follow and apply them at checkout.
And if you use a service, find one that rewards you.
Staples offers shipping services, offering 25% off express shipping, plus it sweetens the deal with a $10 coupon off $30 purchase for customers who ship from the store
"If the customer doesn't want to ship their own items and box it up, they bring it to Staples, and we ship it for them, we pack it up, put a stamp on it -- they don't need to do anything at all," said Maribel Garcia with Staples.
If you barely want to lift a finger, send an e-gift -- the ultimate last minute present can simply be sent via email. They can include a gift card from a store, a restaurant or a service which can arrive in an inbox and won't cost a dime to send.
And remember, if you want to avoid the shipping headache, choose to BOPUS: that's Buy Online, Pick Up In Store. You eliminate the middle man completely by picking up yourself or sending your loved recipient to a store or in their area to pick up their gift directly.
SHIPPING DEADLINES TO KNOW:
FedEx Holiday Shipping Deadlines
Dec. 14: FedEx Ground deadline.
Dec. 20: FedEx Express Saver, FedEx three-day freight.
Dec. 21: FedEx two-day, FedEx one-day freight.
Options exist at the VERY last-minute, too
UPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines
Ground: UPS isn't providing a cutoff for ground shipping - you'll need to get an estimate via UPS's website, and that estimate will vary depending on where you are and where you're shipping to.
Dec. 20: UPS 3 Day Select.
Dec. 21: UPS 2nd Day Air.
Dec. 22: UPS Next Day Air.
USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines
Dec. 17: USPS Retail Ground.
Dec. 17: First-Class Mail.
Dec. 19: Priority Mail.
Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express.
Military Shipping Deadlines for Christmas 2022
If you need to send a gift to a loved one stationed at a military base, plan to ship much earlier. Shipping deadlines, as provided by USPS (the only carrier authorized to deliver to bases), vary by the base's ZIP code.
Hanukkah 2022 Shipping Deadlines
The first night of Hanukkah is Dec. 18 this year, which is a Sunday. A few stores have announced Hanukkah shipping deadlines. For those that haven't announced specific deadlines, please check the retailer's shipping guarantees to see how long it takes to ship packages.
Kwanzaa 2022 Shipping Deadlines
The celebration of Kwanzaa begins on Dec. 26. Because Dec. 25 is a national holiday (and therefore a day on which all U.S. carriers cease shipping and delivery services), it won't be possible to receive your packages on that day. Plus, Sunday, Dec. 26 is not a regular shipping day for FedEx, UPS and USPS. So, for Kwanzaa, we suggest planning for delivery on Dec. 23 at the latest. In other words, use our Christmas deadlines above to ensure on-time Kwanzaa delivery.
Store Shipping Deadlines 2022
Amazon
Free/Standard shipping deadline: See delivery estimate at checkout for free economy shipping and free two-day shipping
Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 23 for one-day delivery (free for Prime members, no minimum). Dec. 24 for same-day delivery (available in select areas)
American Girl
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 12
Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 20
Apple Store
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Shipping deadline varies by item
Expedited shipping deadline: Shipping deadline varies by item. Expedited shipping fees vary based on weight
Barnes and Noble
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 17 by noon EST
Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 20 a.m. by 11:59 a.m. ET for expedited
Bass Pro Shops
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 14
Expedited shipping deadline: Check website
Bath & Body Works
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 16 for Standard
Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 for Expedited
Bed Bath & Beyond
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 19. for Standard
Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 for Expedited, Dec. 22 for Express
Belk
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 16
Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 for overnight (fees apply)
Best Buy
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 20 by 10:30 a.m. CST
Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 24 by noon local for same-day
Cabela's
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 14
Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. EST for Two-Day; Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. EST for Overnight
Costco
Free/Standard shipping deadline: See shipping estimate at checkout
Expedited shipping deadline: See shipping estimate at checkout
Dell
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 14 by 2 p.m. CT
Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 by 2 p.m. CT (next-day)
Gap
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 15
Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 by 1 p.m. EST for priority shipping
Harry & David
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 18 for standard
Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 20 for 3-Day Express; Dec. 21 for 2-Day Express; Dec. 22 for Overnight
Home Depot
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 16
Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 16
JCPenney
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 15
Expedited shipping deadline: See website for options
Kohl's
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 19 by 1:00 p.m. CST
Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 20 by 1:00 p.m. CST for one-day shipping (fees apply)
L.L.Bean
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 18 by midnight ET
Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 18 by midnight ET
Lowe's
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 14
Expedited shipping deadline: Check website
Macy's
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 21 by 5:00 p.m. EST
Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 by noon EST for express
Old Navy
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 15
Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 by 1 p.m. EST for priority shipping
Overstock
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Look for "Delivered by Christmas" icon
Expedited shipping deadline: Look for "Delivered by Christmas" icon
Pottery Barn
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 18 by 10:00 p.m. PST
Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 by 11:00 p.m. PST for next-day shipping
REI
Free/Standard shipping deadline: See shipping estimate on the website
Expedited shipping deadline: See shipping estimate on the website
Sam's Club
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 18 for Ground; Dec. 8 for freight
Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 23 or 24 at 12 p.m. local time for same-day ($12 for Club members)
Sephora
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 20 by 6:00 a.m. EST
Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 by 6:00 a.m. for flash two-day
Target
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 22
Expedited shipping deadline: Same-day delivery available, but slots may be limited on Dec. 24
Walmart
Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 20 for non-Walmart+ members
Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 for next-day (Walmart+ members)
