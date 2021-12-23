coronavirus new york city

Busiest travel day of the year underway amid COVID surge across Tri-State

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Busiest travel day of the year underway amid COVID surge

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's expected to be the busiest travel day of the year is underway amid a surge of COVID cases across the Tri-State region.

AAA predicts more than 109,000,000 people will travel for the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays.

That is up 34% from last year and more than 90% of pre-pandemic levels.

The majority of people will travel by car, with an additional 6,000,000 million by plane and another 3,000,000 by other modes of transportation.

Of course safety will be top of mind for so many people.

While international flights may require proof of vaccination and a negative test, domestic flights do not.

Experts say that means a high-quality mask is all the more important.

RELATED | Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News anchor Liz Cho talked to Dr. Anthony Fauci about the rise of Omicron



"You get a flight from Washington to San Francisco, it's well over a five-hour flight," said Dr. Anthony Fauci. "Even though you have a good filtration system, I still believe that masks are a prudent thing to do, and we should be doing it."

And if you're planning to hit the roads today, expect plenty of company.

AAA says the most traffic is expected between noon and 6 p.m.

"Even if you're staying local, if you're planning to be out on the roads, you might want to consider off peak travel," said Jana Tidwell of AAA Mid-Atlantic.

The least amount of traffic is expected after 7 p.m.

ALSO READ | Where to find a COVID test
EMBED More News Videos

With COVID-19 cases spiking in New York City, officials are opening more testing sites. N.J. Burkett reports with the latest.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citynew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoronavirus new york citymedicalomicron variantreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalholiday travel
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID News: VP Harris tested daily after contact with positive staffer
Omicron delaying return-to-work for many NYC businesses
Federal COVID testing sites open today in NYC
COVID News: Isolation period could be reduced for fully vaccinated
TOP STORIES
Federal COVID testing sites open today in NYC
Woman dies after 3 shot outside restaurant in Queens
US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19
Man charged with sex abuse in Queens elevator attack
TSA officer jumps over conveyor belt to save choking baby's life
Dole, Fresh Express packaged salads recalled over listeria outbreak
Congresswoman carjacked in Philadelphia; 5 in custody
Show More
AccuWeather: Some sun and cold
Biden tells ABC News 'yes' he'll run again
Newark mayor tests positive amid NJ school closures
COVID omicron variant symptoms to know
What Broadway shows are canceled?
More TOP STORIES News